Chronic shortages of electricity, fuel, water and now food have brought about a serious dislocation of businesses, trade and livelihoods throughout the country.

The shortages come at a time of deepening political crisis in the Madhes in the run-up to elections. They feed the public's perception of government incompetence. What is surprising is that people are still queuing up for fuel, gas and water without complaining. But public patience is running thin, and relatively minor incidents can spiral out of control as seen last week in Bhaktapur.

Running out.

Chronic shortages are beginning to take their toll both in the capital and throughout the country



A woman collects water at a public well at Patan Dhoka.



A shop assistant counts empty gas cylinders.



A girl carries water from a public tap.



A World Food Programme storage at Jhota in Bhajang. Here too supplies are running low.



A man scrambles to board a full microbus.



The Kumaripati petrol pump shuts early.



With nothing else left to do, microbus drivers play cards inside their vehicle while waiting for diesel at Kumaripati.