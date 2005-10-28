Re: your editorial ('From darkness to light', # 269). What never ceases to surprise and sadden me is that despite this unprecedented national crisis none of the three political forces that all claim to be fighting for the people-the Maoists, politicians and now the king- are doing so. The Maoists call for a unilateral ceasefire, there isn't even a response from the government. The country is on fire and instead of putting it out, the politicians are adding oil to it. And the most disheartening part of it is that youth politicians are being raised in the image of their mentors. We need a leader who can at least stand up and say "I will set things right and put Nepal on a path to prosperity" and actually mean it. I don't know if we have one now, or if we ever will.



Prabhakar Shrestha

Colorado, USA



