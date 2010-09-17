KIRAN PANDAY

The German carmaker Volkswagen, the world's second biggest car maker, has made its official entry into Nepali roads with Pooja International of Vishal Group.

Last week's big bang launch of the car is expected to translate into brisk sales before Dasain. "We're an established international brand and it is important for us to spread our presence not just in Europe but also all over Asia," says Armin Keller, the Executive Director-Sales of Volkswagen for India and the Far East. VW had delivered 60 cars even before the official launch.

Volkswagen is not an unfamiliar brand for Nepal as classic Beetles were brought in when reconditioned cars were imported here. But Nepali consumers will now see that there is more to Volkswagen than the bug, popularly known as "bhyagute gadi". In addition to the new Beetle, the VW showroom in Panipokhari showcases three sedans and two SUVs. With the high demand for hatchbacks in Nepal, the Polo and Vento will also soon be available.

When asked if VWs can survive the rough road conditions of Nepal, Vishal Agrawal of Vishal Group replies, "The cars are designed to be tough and have higher suspensions to suit the roads here. We select the models only after a careful study." Indeed, a look at Jetta, a family sedan, confirms that even high-end models have upgraded suspensions. The SUVs with their rugged off-road names â€"Â Tiguan and Touareg â€" have so far been the most popular here.

The showroom is complemented by a fully equipped service centre inside the Balaju Industrial District. Ronnie Marais, Director of the Regional After-sales in Singapore, says, "The technicians in the service centre have been specially trained to meet the Volkswagen Group's standards and there is an excellent network to make all spare parts available." Even classic Beetle owners can expect support from the centre.

"Volkswagen is a company run by engineers. Innovation and customer satisfaction have been our strengths," says Keller. "Our entry in Nepal might be a bit late, but in a couple of years, Volkswagen aims to own 10 per cent of the market share."

Paavan Mathema