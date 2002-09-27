The government has decided to be festive. It's offering discounts on essential commodities such as rice, vegetable ghiu and soybean oil, and salt on the festive occasions of Dasain and Tihar. "The price of essential items distributed through the trading houses owned by the government will be reduced as usual," says a press release issued by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce and Supplies. There will also be a five percent discount on clothes. District officers have been asked to see that the prices are maintained, and a 19-member coordination committee has been appointed to ensure that the process goes smoothly. It will be interesting to see what, if any, impact this has in places like Karanli or Mugu, where there's not enough food on a good day anyway.