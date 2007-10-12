NEW PRODUCTS



Harati Computer Services and Shamam IT have come up with an offer for Dasain and Tihar. A free gift of up to Rs 3,500 will be available on the purchase of each laptop, along with extended service warranty of three years and discounts. Installments and finance schemes at zero percent interest from Nabil and Standard Chartered Bank are also available.Nokia and Microsoft have announced that they will soon provide customers in Asia with Windows Live services. Users with selected S60 devices and the Nseries can download the suite enabling access to Windows Live Messenger, Hotmail and Spaces. By the end of the year, users in India, Philippines, Indonesia and Vietnam will be able to access the service.Under Clean Energy Development Bank's prepaid fixed deposit scheme, depositors will be paid full interest right at the time of deposit. This scheme is available for one to three years term. The bank has also appointed Nepal Merchant Banking and Finance and Anamnagar Money Express as its authorised agents where customers can open accounts and collect interest.Nabil Bank held its 23rd Annual General Meeting on 8 October. The meeting approved a 100 percent cash dividend of Rs 100 per share and the issuance of 40 percent bonus shares. The meeting also showed that the bank's capital has reached Rs 1.99 billion, with a profit of over Rs 1.10 billion.Panchakanya group's Polypropylene Random Pipes and Fittings are now available in the market. These pipes and fittings are specially made for conducting hot and cold water. Panchakanya guarantees that the special welding makes them leak-proof for their entire lifetimes.Samsonite introduces a new line of travel luggage and accessories - Graviton. The Graviton follows a special form follows function model. Inspired by diamond plating and combined with special side ridges, the Graviton offers strength with comparative lightness. The Graviton series is available at Samsonite's Darbar Marg outlet.The Toyota Yaris is the latest compact car in the market. This hatchback is a 1300cc car equipped with a 86bhp engine and has a mileage of 16km per litre. The Yaris is being distributed by United Traders Syndicate, an automotive distribution unit of Vaidya's Organisation of Industries and Trading Houses.