The House of Rajkarnicar, the pioneer in business expos in Nepal, is back to help you lighten your wallet. They're here with the Dashain Mahostav 2001 from 12-20 October. The Dasain show will have over 150 companies selling their wares in Bhrikuti Mandap exhibition halls. The exhibitors include some of Nepal's largest business houses that sell everything from instant noodles to state of the art electronics-the Khetan Group, the Golchha Organisation, the Chaudhary Group-and well known foreign companies such as Emami, Revlon, Shahnaz Hussain, Personi, and Phillips. The expo also has things to do for those not interested in shopping-cultural programs, and a food festival with offerings from popular eating and watering holes in Kathmandu.