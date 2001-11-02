For whatever it's worth, here is our Dasain wishlist:

1. That the government and the Maoists stop twiddling their thumbs and take secret high-level talks to their logical conclusion. Otherwise we will be tempted to believe that both are just using the time to prepare for a final showdown.

2. Do we actually have a government at the moment? Don't see too many signs of it. But it can't wait for talks to conclude, rural development has to go on a Marshall Plan-style campaign.

3. That there is a serious and massive push to create new jobs by spurring domestic and foreign investment. This is the only way to reduce poverty, and the frustration that fuels extremism.

4. Rescue the tourism industry by: a) lifting absurd passport and ID requirement for Indian tourists, b) launching aggressive promos in India, East Asia and Australia, c) rescue sabotaged deals like the one with Taiwan's Mandarin Airlines, sign new charter agreements and allow code-sharing. Look East.

5. To implement point 4, Royal Nepal Airlines needs to be freed from its political shackles and allowed to function as the efficient, modern airline it can be. Add aircraft, start ferrying tourists from regional hubs and turn the decline in intercontinental travel to our advantage.

6. Launch anti-corruption drives and start with the most blatant example of graft: the nationwide adulteration of diesel and petrol with subsidised kerosene. This is not only a health hazard and a drain on the economy-kerosene meant for the poor is being siphoned off by criminals. Everyone knows who they are. Catch them.

7. Let's keep our eyes on the big prize and pragmatically renegotiate the trade treaty with India. Why should our bilateral trade be held hostage by a bunch of smugglers? The sooner we legitimise trade, the better prepared we will be to play by WTO rules.

8. The garment, carpet and pashmina industries are reeling. Half a million jobs are at stake. (Read "Labour pain", #64). Act now.

9. Restore business confidence by maintaining the truce with the Maoists. Even if the talks are unsuccessful, regressing to the killings fields of pre-July should be prevented at all cost.

10. Implement the above nine points as if our nation's existence depended on it. It does.