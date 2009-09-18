KIRAN PANDAY

Simply put, being alert is the only way to steer clear of escalating crime in the valley. In the rush before Dasain, Kathmandu is becoming as infamous for robbery as Patna, Siligudi and other crime-prone Indian cities.

Police reports show crime is taking place regularly in isolated alleys, peaking during load-shedding hours, with cases of severe injuries when victims try to fight off robbers. A woman was mugged in stark daylight in Maitidebi and was beaten up the following day by the same group because her jewellery was gold-plated. Says Rabina Rai, another victim in Thamel, "When a gang of thieves surround you, there's no option but to give up."

Investigations point to an expanding network of organised crime as groups of young robbers team up all over the valley. One reason could be the extremely low number of security personnel on the beat. One policeman has to attend to the needs of over 1000 citizens in the capital, even though the international average is 300. It doesn't help that many criminals manage to get released early.

The muggers have become sophisticated, and use code language to communicate. Travelling on public transport, for instance, they zero in on rich victims. If the target isn't an easy one, they don't hesitate to use weapons.

Burglars are also steadily increasing in number. Surprisingly, reports indicate that intruders are more active by day than by night, with 15 out of 24 burglaries reported last month happening around noon.

Such criminals, according to Damodar Dawadi at Hanuman Dhoka Police Station, are usually not poor. They're often youths from rich families who are unable to meet the high costs of purchasing drugs and paying for their extravagant lives.

However, the police are not solely accountable for ever-increasing crime. An equal portion of blame goes to these youths' guardians and the government. If parents were responsible for their children or if the government provided enough jobs, crime would not be seen as an option.

With Dasain approaching, crime rates are expected to soar as people are more likely to be travelling with cash and jewellery. Those without may then decide to take the opportunity to share the wealth.