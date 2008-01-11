The meeting of the Council of Ministers at Singha Durbar on Friday set the poll date for 10 April, but doubts still remain about whether the elections will go ahead even this time.Speaking to himalkhabar.com, Home Minister Krishna Prasad Sitaula said Sunday: "The election will take place this time. Polls are the only way to answer the demands of the public and solve existing political problems."When asked about the security arrangements, Sitaula told the press that the police will be mobilised as in the earlier elections whereas armed police will provide security instead of the Nepal Army.Responding to a journalist's question on whether elections will take place in the present security circumstances, Sitaula said, "The security situation in the tarai is improving. We cannot afford to be pessimistic, so there will be a free and fair election."The home minister also expressed his belief that madhesi militant groups in the tarai will participate in the polls. However, he declined to comment on the possibility of the participation of the groups.The government has also decided to allow first class civil servants from the tarai origin to act as the Chief District Officers in the tarai districts, and has announced a Rs 1 million insurance policy for each officer.

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