Unlike what some NMA members have stated in your Follow-up column ("Wanted: mountain memorabilia," #79) the entire floor space and design of the Mountain Museum in Pokhara evolved around the specific utility and artefacts to be displayed. As you state, the project was the creation and dream of one man: Dawa Norbu Sherpa, the late president of the NMA. I am pained to see that Dawa's name and contribution to the project rarely surfaces these days. In the original master plan the museum building is part of a complex interconnected by covered passages and the open areas landscaped with gardens, footpaths, stupas, mani walls and even a climbing rock. We had also taken into account buildings to the north blocking the view. Having been involved so closely in the design and implementation of the project we were surprised to discover through your follow-up that the NMA is asking another "architect" to provide a "facelift" to the complex. We have not been informed of this by our client, and are continuing to provide our consultancy, as well as free personal services for the interior display, to fulfil Dawa's dream.



Narendra Pradhan

Kathmandu