The district administration offices of Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur have imposed 9AM-8PM curfew within the Ring Road areas and some parts of Bhaktapur on 21 April, Friday.



On Thursday 20 April, the local authorities clamped 25-hour curfew that started at 2AM on Thursday, 20 April and ended at 3AM on Friday, 21 April. Rights groups have condemned the government's decision to deny exemption passes to media, rights groups, UN agencies and ambulances on Thursday. Himalmedia was denied curfew passes for the second day today. -- END --