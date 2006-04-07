The district administrations of Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur, citing possible violence during planned demonstrations, announced 7AM-8PM curfew on Sunday 9 April. The curfew orders are within Ring Road, parts of Kirtipur and Bhaktapur. The district administrations said security personnel have been authorised to shoot anyone defying those orders. The regular curfew hours, 11PM-3AM first announced on Wednesday, will also remain effective.