A one-day workshop aimed at business executives, corporate houses, banks, media and the travel trade on management techniques of Edward de Bono is being conducted at the Hyatt Regency on Monday, 29 September. Sponsored by Business Service Aadhar and The Himalayan Times, the workshop will be condcuted by trainer Ravin Lama. De Bono's theory of 'lateral thinking' promotes innovative thinking and creative problem-solving that is vital to corporate success. (Contact: 4771001)

