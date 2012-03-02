Every year on 18 Magh, CPN-UML Siraha mourns the death of its leader, Hem Narayan Yadav who was killed eight years ago during Gyanendra Shah's dictatorial regime. Yadav, a UML MP from Siraha, was abducted in broad daylight and killed because he challenged army officer, Babu Krishna Karki's abuse. Standing over Narayan's corpse UML leader Madhav Nepal made lofty promises of punishing the guilty. But justice for Yadav and his family remains elusive even after two UML led governments. Due to the apathy shown by the leadership, Yadav's wife and son severed all ties with the party last year and they were absent from the program this year. Although the UML nominated Yadav's wife into the parliament to engage the family and secure compensation for them, the family was not after monetary gain. They wanted justice, but the government only humiliated them further by promoting Karki and letting him walk free.