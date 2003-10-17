Four children were killed and five injured in an army attack on a school where Maoists had forced students to watch a cultural program. Rebels dragged children back to the Shradha Secondary School in Doti from their homes to force them to watch their cultural program. Fifteen minutes into the show, about 75 army personnel in civvies arrived. “We raised our hands and told the army we are just students, but they started firing,” says Dharma Kumari Bhutyal, one of the injured students now at Bheri Anchal Hospital in Nepalganj where he is undergoing treatment. “If the Maoists had not forced us to attend the program, my friends would be alive today,” Bhutyal told the human rights group INSEC. One of the children is in critical condition. A delegation from the Human Rights Commission and Coalition for Children as Zones of Peace are on their way to Doti to investigate the incident this weekend. The army says it killed 17 armed Maoists in the incident.



