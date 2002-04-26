We may yet turn into a nation of bounty hunters. The government has offered rewards ranging from one to five million rupees for anyone who nabs or helps nab top Maoist leaders. Informants providing information that leads to the arrest of any of those named are to get half the prize money, security and jobs. The government said it will give Rs 5 million for the killing or capture of Pushpa Kamal Dahal, alias Maoist Party Chairman Prachanda, Dr Baburam Bhattarai, the architect-turned-Maoist-ideological head of the underground "people's government", and Mohan Vaidya, alias Kiran, one of the party's most senior leaders. Second rung leaders such as Posta Bahadur Bogati, alias Diwakar, Nanda Kishor Pun, alias Pasang, Krishna Bahadur Mohara, alias Amar Singh and CP Gajurel, alias Gaurav will each fetch Rs 3.5 million, dead or alive. The government has fixed a reward of Rs 2.5 million each for Maoist central committee members and one million each for local level commanders and platoon chiefs.The government has also fixed rewards for Maoist weapons-General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMGs), 40 mm rocket launchers and 81 mm mortars will fetch Rs 400,000 each. Light Machine Guns (LMGs), Rs 200,000, self-loading rifles (SLRs) Rs 100,000, Enfield 303 rifles and sub-machine guns Rs 75,000 and factory-made pistols and revolvers Rs 25,000.