The last round of the Nepal-India trade talks at the secretary level on 25 and 26 October went nowhere, following India's proposal to revert to pre-treaty provisions on value addition and compulsory labour and material content of Nepali exports. The treaty, which expires 5 December, provided Nepali manufacturers unrestricted access to Indian markets. The problem is Indian concerns about "Rules of Origin" and "surge", and threatens a treaty that has seen a six-fold increase of Nepali exports to India and a doubling of imports from India. The agreement would have been renewed automatically, but India wants safeguards against the increase in five Nepali exports-vegetable ghiu, acrylic yarn, copper wires, zinc oxide and steel pipes.