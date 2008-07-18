The world has seen the character of the political parties in Nepal. They know that after 20 years of NC and UML mis-rule, the people want change. Yet, the ghosts of the past have come back to haunt us: the two parties are behaving as if they are still in power. Girija Koirala very reluctantly resigned, but he is now weaving another web of political intrigue with the Madhesi parties. The scenes at the CA in the past weeks with the slogan of One Madhes One Pradesh, which goes against many of the inhabitants of the Tarai, has raised questions of the integrity of the parties. The roots of this are spread all over. This has spread disillusionment among the people who had expected real change after the elections. How can the party that got less votes than the NC, UML and the Maoists hold the country hostage? The Madhesi parties need to understand this.

Even if the CA is to elect a president with a simple majority, there are now doubts about the Maoist-UML alliance. The UML has been putting up the candidacy of Madhab Kumar Nepal who lost the lection from two constituencies, this is creating an obstacle. The UML should respect the people's mandate in selecting a presidential candidate.

The biggest party is the CPN-M. The other political parties can't stop the Maoists because it is a party that has ways to get around any obstacle and it has its own methods.