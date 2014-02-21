I hope you are doing fine my friend. As for us, we are managing to get by somehow. While political turmoil, violence, and corruption have torn apart several countries, we have been resilient so far and have managed to cling to the sliver of hope.

But why have you abandoned us for so long Democracy? Do you not miss Nepal and your dear Nepalis? I spent my entire school life memorising US President Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address: “Government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.” But here in Nepal, democracy is only meant for top leaders and those who travel around in expensive cars.

Dear Democracy, I have read so much about you in books, speeches, and on special days each year. They say you came in 1991 and then later in 2006, but when will I actually get to see you my friend. I often hear that you have moved to the US and Europe. But let me tell you, in your absence a lot of things have been going wrong in our country.

I am waiting for that moment when people in remote and far flung corners of Nepal will actually see you in their homes and daily lives. I have written to you many times asking you to come visit us. I hope you will not disappoint us this time.