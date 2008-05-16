

KIRAN PANDAY

The high tuition and admission fees private schools charge are always a topic of discussion among parents and the political parties.

But to think that the problem will be solved if the government simply places a ceiling on private school fees is not pragmatic. If this was done, fees would indeed go down. But many schools may have to shut down, and even if they stay afloat standards may go down.

Society will have to live with the consequences. Before forcing schools to reduce their fees, the government should first try and raise the quality of government schools so they are a more attractive option. Compare the state-run companies, banks, airlines and schools with private ones and you'll see a lack of proper management, hard work and a sense of belonging, and understand that nationalisation of private schools is not the solution to any problem.

If the government raised the standards in state schools then more children would enroll, and private schools would be forced to standardise their fees automatically.