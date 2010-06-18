Postal services are often the only mode of communication in rural areas. But in Jajarkot, locals have not even had postal services for the last nine years. Locals of Nayakbada, Sakla, Ramidanda and Rokay villages have to walk for three days just to post a letter from district headquarters Khalanga, as the postal service ceased to operate during the insurgency. The fact that this hasn't been rectified years since the conflict has ended only indicates how indifferent Kathmandu is to the periphery. As flawed as the postal service may be in Nepal, rural Nepalis should not be deprived of their right to communicate with the world. The postal department should resume services immediately.