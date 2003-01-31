Binod Mainali, a 34-year-old teacher from Nuwakot, has been missing since 28 October. He was on his way to the district education office. His father, Phatta Prasad Mainali is not only worried about his son but is also extremely concerned about the situation that will arise from the death of so many innocents.Nirjung KC of Likhu Nuwakot has been confined to his room for more than a year as he recovers slowly from Maoist inflicted injuries. They brutally broke his arms and legs. "You can't even get justice in Gorkha. Innocent people like me are in this situation. I have land but I can't return to my village and farm," says KC.Before the state of emergency and even after it, dozens of women in Nuwakot have been widowed and hundreds of children have become orphans. Arjun Thakuri, a farmer of Sunakhani-9, has been missing since 10 December when he was out guiding security forces. Sita Thapa, a widow from Samundratar-4 Nuwakot, says the entire village was shocked when the radio announced that Sabin Kumar Thapa, a Maoist guerilla commander, was killed in an encounter. Says Sita Thapa, "On 16 June security forces took away my husband at four in the morning. They made him carry 50kg of stones and took him to the nearby Shera jungle and killed him. They searched my house and in the process my 7- year-old son Nirajan was hurt by a bullet. He can't write well today."Parvati Pudasaini of Kumari-7 Nuwakot, another victim in the Dupcheshwore Protection Society Nuwakot, said her innocent husband was killed by security forces on 25 June. Before they killed him, they made him wear an army uniform and handed him a gun, she said. The victims have demanded all the cases are investigated and compensation delivered.