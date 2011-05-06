After eluding the world for 10 years, Osama Bin Laden has been killed by American forces in Pakistan. American President Barak Obama in his address to the nation called it victory over terrorism. But instead of celebrating his death, people in the West should ask themselves difficult questions like why Osamas of the world are born? And for what vested interests are they created? The people in the West should understand why an ally of the Cold War became a foe in its aftermath. What forced this man to turn against those who trained, armed and mobilized him. Bin Laden killed a lot of people in the name of jihad, for which he was condemned and hated all over the world including Muslims. But Americans and their allies who trained him and his mujahidin have a share of guilt to own. His death might have brought relief to the governments around the world, but the world has yet to see the death of terror.

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