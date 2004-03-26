Death poems Dongol turns Manjul's words into art Culture | From Issue #189 (March 26 - April 1, 2004)

Promising artist Asha Dangol's work at his second solo exhibition 'Inside the Words' at the Moksh Art Gallery in Jhamsikhel is more than just paintings. Impressionist Dangol has transferred the words of popular poet Manjul's 'Death Poem' series onto his canvasses, a collision that proves to be filled with visual delights for viewers.



Dangol's work is illustrative, with bold line drawings dominating the canvasses and depicting local scenarios and characters. His work is remarkably simple, and although the paintings lean toward the abstract, they are easy to grasp. In the thirty paintings done over three months, Dangol seems to have captured the eccentricity, momentum and themes of Manjul's poems perfectly.



Manjul's poems have already proved their worth since their first publication five years ago. Now its time for Asha Dangol to prove himself as well. "I was looking for some sort of exploration in panting, and I found Manjul at bay," says Dangol. While Manjul's poems may sound pessimistic with the whole collection titled "Death Poem", they infact sing a song of life. "His word games and compositions are really moving," explains Dangol.

(Maheswor Acharya)



Inside the Words paintings by Asha Dangol

Moksh Art Gallery till 5 April

5528703