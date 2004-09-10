Death threat Samaya, 2 September From The Nepali Press | From Issue #213 (September 10-16, 2004)

BAGLUNG-Despite being only 15 years old, Indrajit Roka Magar has to live under army protection because the Maoists have threatened to kill him the same way they killed his father Lal Bahadur two weeks ago. The Magar family has no idea why the rebels killed Lal Bahadur, or why they are threatening his youngest son. Indrajit's mother is still grieving over her husband's death, and now faces the added trauma of the threats against her son. They have lived in Baglung for three years after their house and land in Tarakhola was seized by Maoists. Recently, the rebels said they would return the property. It turned out to be a trick to lure Lal Bahadur back to the village and kill him. Father and son had walked four hours to their village. The Maoists abducted them in Billu. Lal Bahadur found out that he was to be executed. Knowing he would be killed anyway, 61-year-old Lal Bahadur grabbed a khukuri from a villager an attacked the Maoists, injuring leaders Chandra Bahadur Buda Magar and 'Anil'. They finally overpowered him and killed him after gouging his eyes. Indrajit watched the whole thing and then ran away.



