Death toll Jana Ekata, 21 January From The Nepali Press | From Issue #78 (January 25-31, 2002)

The human rights organisation INSEC has put out its latest tally of the death toll since the state of emergency was declared on 26 November until 13 January-the rights group says 679 people have been killed in action by the security forces, and 178 have been killed by Maoists.



Among those killed by the Maoists were 65 policemen, 35 soldiers, three Maoists themselves, 19 political workers, five students, five labourers, six teachers, 31 civilians, one prisoner and two social activists.

Among those killed by security forces are: 620 'Maoists,' two political workers, two students, three labourers, 11 farmers, one teacher, 26 civilians and five social activists.



As of 16 January, the group says, 6,440 'Maoists' had surrendered and 2,258 suspects were taken into custody.