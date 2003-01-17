More than 7,000 people have been killed since the Maoist insurgency began in Nepal in 1996. A report by the human rights group, INSEC this week says 5,431 people have been killed by the state while 1,952 people have been killed by the Maoists. These include police, army, security personnel, farmers, teachers, civilians, political workers, civil servants, businessmen, social workers, lawyers, health workers and journalists. Among those listed killed between 13 February 1996 and 13 January 2003, 118 were children. The report, compiled from government and human rights organisations' statistics says 2,514 people have been displaced during the insurgency-the majority from Lalitpur district. However, displaced populations have not been registered in Rolpa and Rukum, two of the worst-hit districts by the Maoist movement. Human rights organisations say the actual number is much higher.