KIRAN PANDAY

Since time unknown, Nepali Congress chief Girija Prasad Koirala has been making death wishes, most of which have been fulfilled. His most recent one, to have his daughter appointed deputy prime minister, has just been fulfilled by the prime minister. Madhav Nepal's motive seems to have been primarily to save his own post. Pleasing Koirala enables Nepal to take advantage of the unconstitutional status that he holds. Both GP Koirala and Nepal are driven by selfish motives, sending the government further down the downward slope it is already on.

Because the decision was taken without the consent of the Nepali Congress and was something of a pact between Nepal and GP Koirala, the Nepali Congress now faces a test. Much depends on whether they decide to contest the decision or accept the post assigned to Sujata Koirala.

This only proves the charges of nepotism the Maoists have always made. The sole cause of this is the disorientation the nation has undergone in the past three years, transforming politics into a personal and domestic struggle for position and power. One way the nation can be redeemed is if the people express a collective concern. This can happen only if the Nepali Congress decides to protest against GP Koirala's action.