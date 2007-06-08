

KIRAN PANDAY

Was King Gyanendra's 1 February 2005 action his biggest mistake?

If the king had prohibited multiparty democracy from flourishing, you could have said so, yes. But after the takeover the king did not know what to do-as we say in Nepali, he did not know whether to swallow or spit. Everything he did was considered wrong-if he did nothing, we pressured him to do more, but when he wanted to do something, the people didn't even let him rule for three years.



So what will the king do now?

We never know what he is going to do. Even his right hand does not know what his left hand will do.



The prime minister says the king might abdicate.

The prime minister has two sets of teeth-those he shows and those with which he chews. If he is serious about abdication, he should impeach the king right now.



But it's the Nepali people who are disappointed in the king.

I am told there is a lifesize painting of King Gyanendra in handcuffs inside a mock prison in Ratna Park. Who gave the political parties the right to call him 'prisoner number one'? Toy too much with the cat and it strikes back. Be warned, the monarchy will do the same.



Why are the royalists so quiet these days?

There's always a calm before the storm.