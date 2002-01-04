Three cabinet members have declared their wealth. Ministers Ram Sharan Mahat, Bijaya Kumar Gachchhedar and Jaya Prakash Prasad Gupta own houses and other housing plots in Kathmandu Valley. Each has at least two cars. Besides, all the three own more than four housing plots in their respective home districts. Interestingly, they do not seem too keen on claiming ancestral properties. Though the Nepali laws enables sons to make claim for equal distribution of parental properties among parents and brothers when they reach 18 years of age; all three Ministers have undivided (with their brothers) ancestral lands. They also hold an average of 700 grams of gold jewelry and silverware. They have also invested on shares, bonds, companies and have at least two bank accounts. Mahat is the only one has saved his money in US dollars. All three parliamentarians have made it to the cabinet at least three times.