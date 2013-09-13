Interview with UCPN (M) leader Narayan Kaji Shrestha, Himal Khabarpatrika, 8 September

Himal Khabarpatrika: It is said that Baburam Bhattarai and Pushpa Kamal Dahal make all the decisions within the party and they announce their verdict to others. How satisfied are you with the decision making process?

Narayan Kaji Shrestha: Not everything you read in newspapers is true. When we have discussions, I put forth my views and am equally involved in deliberations as well as implementation of official policies. Yes it’s true that sometimes the points I and others raise might not get much attention. But the party is also holding a meeting on nationalism for the first time.

RISHIRAM KATEL

So why do we keep hearing about your dissatisfaction with party procedures?

More than the party, I am worried about Nepal’s messy politics. Nepal has turned into an old age home for neo-colonialism because our internal decision making capability is very weak. It took the sacrifice of 17,000 lives for the revolution to be successful, now we are squandering it through dirty politics.

Bhattarai resigned because he did not want to share the post of vice-chairman with you. You were upset over the removal of elected party officials right?

I am not a person who gets upset over post and status. I have dedicated my life to the party, the people, and change. But disbanding elected party officials within six months of the general convention is not good. While trying to make changes to the party’s organisational structure, we made mistakes and there were weaknesses. The manner in which Baburam resigned from his vice-chairman post was wrong, but we had to resolve the issue then and there. Although we all agreed that he should be made ‘senior leader’, Chairman Dahal thought it was not suitable to create a new post at that time.

After Baburam refused to return to being vice-chairman, I talked with Post Bahadur Bogati and both of us decided to resign. Only Baburam knows what is going on in his head. But I am certain he did not leave his post because he did not want to share it with me. Even now we are together in the central committee.

How is your relation with Bhattarai?

When you are working together it is natural to have disagreements over procedures and methodologies.

What about the rift between you and Dahal?

I still consider Dahal a revolutionary leader and have no problems working under him. It’s not a big deal to have differing opinions. I have been critical of his past decisions many times. Even when we were underground, I had voiced my discontent with Prachanda-path.

Why did the party split?

The party broke apart because there were major disagreements about how to conclude the peace process and how to take the constitution writing process ahead.

But now the UCPN (M) is under a one-man leadership? That is due to circumstances and not a long-term consequence. We shall settle those organisational issues at the national convention after elections.

Whichever community the party visits, it promises a separate state for them. Is this not problematic?

We have not gone around distributing states to anyone. All we want is federalism based on identity and capacity.

What is your definition of identity?

We should not look at identity in terms of ethnicity or caste. Federalism must address the identities of marginalised and minority communities who have remained outside the purview of the national mainstream so far. But we also need to maintain a balance between identity and capacity.

How should war-era cases be handled?***

We should move forward with a broad understanding. All issues should be resolved according to the spirit of the Comprehensive Peace Accord. That is why we need a Truth and Reconciliation Commission as soon as possible.

Then why are those who have been judged guilty by the court being recommended as election candidates?

I don’t believe the court is god. In the case you are referring to, the court failed to follow due procedure. But we will accept its decision.

Can elections take place on 19 November?

Rest assured, elections will happen on time.

Will Mohan Baidya’s party take part in polls?

We can’t say for sure at the moment, but there are positive indications from the party. They haven’t completely reversed the decision they made in Pokhara to boycott elections though.

Any prospects of unification?

Currently there have been no concrete steps to bring the two parties together. Unification is not possible until we iron out political and ideological differences.

Read the original in Nepali