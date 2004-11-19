I fully endorse the Indian sage, Ravi Shankar's advice to the Maoists ('Maoists need breathing exercises', #221). Their revolution has a major flaw, it relies on violence as the means to an end. Violence breeds violence, and they will not be able to control the monster they have unleashed. Armed struggle is also morally repugnant because it involves killing fellow human being, and fellow Nepalis. Who gives them the right to kill people? Mao? Marx? Only the creator can destroy, only god can take life. The Maoists are earning a lot of bad karma for destroying the country, and ultimately they will self-destruct because they have taken the path of violence.



Guru Thapa,

Mumbai

