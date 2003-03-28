Nepal's leading professional golfer, Deepak Acharya is teeing off to play in the Indian Open Golf tournament at the Delhi Golf Club 27-30 March. The tournament has a purse of $300,000. Deepak, 27, is head professional at the Le Meridien Gokarna Forest Golf Resort and is invited to represent Nepal in this four-day mega golf event of the Asian Golf Tour-the first time a Nepali has been invited to any major golf event in the Asian tour.