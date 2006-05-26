After reading Kunda Dixit's 'Touching a raw nerve' (Under My Hat, #298) about tooth extractions I realised that there is rather a lot of defanging going on in the kingdom lately.



Dubby Bhagat,

Lalitpur



. As always Kunda Dixit really knows how to see the absurdities in Nepal's reality in his Under My Hat ('Living in a supernatural state', #296). But I don't think Nepali leaders see the irony in it and will change their behaviour, whether they are left, right, royal or loyal.



B Raj Giri,

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