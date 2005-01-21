Having worked four years ago at Pokhara's Hotel Fulbari owned by Piyush Bahadur Amatya, I was intrigued to read his interview ('Why only pick on me?' #227). Given the kind of whimsical megalomania I saw during the construction of the hotel, I am not surprised that he is a blatant defaulter who never had any intention of paying back the public's money he borrowed with the connivance of bank officials and the government. Money was being spent like 'Lutko dhan, phupu ko saradhha'. It's such a shame that the Nepali state establishment didn't do anything to punish him and other such shameless guys. What Craig McAllister is doing is the last remaining option and he should be thanked.



Bhuwan Singh Khatri,

Kathmandu



