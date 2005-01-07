Shame on you Piyush Amatya for trying to say that a visa ban on defaulters is against the 'law of the land' ("Why only pick on me?", #227). It is the same law of the land that you disregarded when you didn't pay back the money you borrowed from the Nepali public. It is people like you who have enriched yourselves with complete disregard for the welfare of the country that will someday have to pay for your misdeeds. You have actually admitted you are guilty when you say in the interview "the others did it too, so why single me out".

The World Bank's Ken Ohashi is right when he says that foreign managers had to be brought in to clean up the state-owned banks and their problem of non-performing assets because of social and family connections. However, it looks like even when foreign managers try to crack the whip there are howls of protests from the immoral people who haven't paid back the loans.

I have full support for J Craig McAllister and his administration for going after the defaulters ('Willing to go after defaulters', #227). When the law and policies don't work, public defamation is the least these banks can offer. Defaulters like Piyush Amatya have damaged the economic sector while working for their selfish goals. I only hope that the legislative bodies in Nepal provide full support to McAllister for the cases filed against them by these shameless defaulters.