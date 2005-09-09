After the reinstatement of democracy, the Nepali Congress ruled the country for 10 years. During that time, there was much development, including construction of hospitals, roads, schools, colleges and banks, among others. But when all this was happening, the NC never did real politics. There are so many units in the NC but all hold meetings only once in five years and only for elections. This is one tradition of the party that needs to be fixed.Every unit of the party should reach the people. They should also implement the party's programs and keep records of its workers and activists, something the party's central office cannot do. That is why we need to activate the units of every village in the country. These units have the duty of reflecting the people's opinions in the party's important decisions. This is where I see my role fitting.The first priority of the NC should be to consolidate its organisation and to advance its movement in a stronger manner. We need to create an environment in which people can come out on the street. In the last few weeks, people have begun to attend the street protests. Civil society has also emerged in a vibrant way.It is wrong to say that our party does not have internal democracy. Even in the world's biggest democracies like India, only the party president is elected. He or she nominates the rest of the members, including the leaders of the youth organisations. In our party's sister organisation, many leaders are elected.There are many from the Koirala family who have lost elections in the party's general assembly. Those who managed to win have made some contributions to the NC. The Koirala family has been in politics for three generations now, which is why it is natural to see family members emerging as leaders. Seeing so many Koirala family members in present-day politics, I used to say that I would not enter the political arena. I had in a way decided to stick to my own profession (medicine).But in the last few years I have come to believe that I can make some contribution to politics. That is why I entered politics. I will always stand by the principles of BP (Bisheshwar Prasad Koirala). I am bearing a huge responsibility. How far I will be able to carry it, only the future will show.