You seem to find your way into controversies time and again.

Some may say it's a coincidence but I prefer to call it planned. A few politicians and the media have tried to picture me as a criminal since the Ram Hari Shrestha case. They have tried to tarnish my reputation and put hurdles before my political career. With the case of Ram Hari Shrestha, everyone tried to blame our party. It shows how eager reactionary forces are to spoil our party's name. In reality my character is exactly the opposite of how it's being portrayed.

When the police searched your room, they collected evidence that linked you to the robbing of Chinese traders.

Of the things that the police collected from my room, only the two laptops, two hard disks, Rs 500,000 cash, and a satellite phone belong to me. The rest, including the yarsagumba, is not mine.

What do you have to say about the weapons and the papers that the police discovered?

They did not find weapons in my room, they were planted and then the news was publicised. We don't have those kinds of weapons. The papers too were not found in my room.

The police are searching for you. Where are you? Are you hiding?

Yes, I am aware that the police are searching for me and it is right for them to do so from a legal point of view. But my complaint is that some officers are using their uniforms to pursue a political aim. I am not running away from the police. I am where I'm supposed to be.

How long will you stay in hiding?

I will stay underground until those responsible for the Gaur, Dang and other massacres are brought under jurisdiction. That is because I am not a criminal or a murderer.

But weren't you blamed for the Ram Hari Shrestha murder case too?

I am not a criminal just because I was blamed for a crime. There is more to the case. I have expressed condolences for his death and as the commander of the third division of the people's army, I took moral responsibility for the incident. But that does not make me a murderer.

People say that the Maoists are protecting you?

I am a Maoist, who else would protect me?

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