Parliaments are not necessarily the best medium for democracy. There are examples of citizens enjoying freedom in countries that have not adopted accepted democratic norms. Though it might look like democracy is in jeopardy at the moment, it is not so.Democracy is defined differently in different countries and in different situations. Communist and military regimes define democracy differently from developed and developing nations. If the USA, UK, India and EU consider themselves guardians of democracy, they should inculcate their pattern of democracy in every nation. They can't pressure Nepal just because she is a small, poor nation.Democracy is not practiced in many powerful developed countries. It has been misused in others, ruining nations. To allow powerful countries to act according to their will while pressuring small countries with issues of human rights and democracy is unfair. Truth is, no nation today can deceive its citizens. Nepalis have understood the meaning of real democracy. Our friends must realise that political leaders and members of main parties aren't the only Nepalis. There are millions living in violence, surviving on meagre incomes. Some countries have raised the human rights issue after the king's move on February First. Nepal welcomes support from the international community but will not tolerate unnecessary foreign interference. We must be allowed to make independent decisions for national security and development. These same nations have said the Bhutani refugee problem is an internal affair. Why don't they say the same now?There were gross violations of human rights during the street demonstrations. Political leaders were openly involved in unconstitutional activities. Why didn't the international community speak up then? Foreign aid was abused and subject to corruption. Now that the country is heading toward peace and development, these same countries threaten to stop aid in democracy's name.The king has asked for three years to maintain peace. It's absurd that Nepal's so-called friends can't wait that long. Democracy for Nepal will be achieved only when its impoverished and starving citizens have food, employment, health care, land and security, can travel within their own country without fear. True democracy means all children have access to proper education and people can live in peace and security. This is something that the political parties and their leaders never realised. For them, gaining power in the government was what democracy was all about.