DEFROSTED

The huge number of fires burning plastic waste across the country must be a big contributing factor to the rising temperatures in Nepal ('Defrosted', #479). In the area where I stay in Pokhara, there are some days when we can hardly breathe because of the toxic smoke in the air, as each household burns their plastic rubbish. Sadly people do not understand that the sickly fumes drifting into their own homes are a great danger to the future health of their own families.

Bridgette Harris

* This article has the right conclusion. Rather than debate what to do about 'climate change', it is better to concentrate on the imperative to reduce carbon usage for economic reasons. The imperative will become more urgent with hundreds of millions of Chinese, Brazilians, Indians, and others now joining the ranks of the middle class.

Ken

LABOUR WOES

The Beed is spot on ('Labor woes', #479). Creation of employment opportunities is paramount for sustainable growth, yet it has become a peripheral issue. Unless we tackle this issue head-on immediately, it will spiral out of control. The best way to fix the problem is to create a conducive environment for investment in productive economic activities. Agriculture has been absorbing most of the jobs so far, but this will have to change before it's too late.

Gaule hero

KING OF SNEERS

Excellent and insightful article ('King of sneers', #479). KFC is stomach-churning and greasy, and Pizza Hut is pretty much the bottom of the barrel of pizza chains. And I see no benefit economically to Nepal, except to a few wealthy folks who can buy franchises. Thinking that you're being sophisticated and Western by lining up to swallow food that, in the West, is seen as cheap, low-status, and just something to eat when nothing else is available is little different from believing the enticements of the Marlboro Man.

Observation

UNWANTED IN ACCHAM

It may be more feasible to remind people that the husband usually has the strongest preference with regard to the child's gender ('Unwanted in Accham', #479). Maybe he will be better able to withstand societal pressure than the wives and there will subsequently be fewer abortions.

Proud to be a daughter