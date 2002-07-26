An extreme example of convergent thinking, lack of confidence and vision among political parties and leaders is reflected in the obsession of both factions of the Nepali Congress to keep the party name and symbol. If the Deuba faction was confident of their majority, why could they not come up with a new name and symbol? Ditto for the Girija faction. This shows that both party and party leaders do not have trust, faith and commitment to win the election on their own. They just want to coast on the momentum of BP's name.

Your editorial "Act locally" (#103) was spot on. Great job. Here is a list of what faces us hapless Nepalis 12 years later:1. A partyless Prime Minister2. A dissolved parliament with supposed caretaker government3. Pending court case regarding the parliament further aggravating uncertainty4. EC that can't seem to decide which is the real Congress Party (is there such a party anymore?)5. Two very-power-hungry leaders of Nepali Congress who are keen to try anything under the sun to snatch power6. Local government minus the local representatives7. A national shutdown each time there is a royal visit8. Heightened corruption of unheard proportions9. Total indifference of the people in public office10. Complete exclusion of the poor from the development process11. Severe hindrance for Nepalis to obtain a passport or even citizenship certificate12. No right to protest13. Economic growth rate of below 1 percent, population growth rate of 2.5 percent14. Election date with little scope of elections15. Government media completely misused daily by the people in power16. Massive spending on Kathmandu beautification17. Kathmandu elites oblivious to all of the above, and still partying away.Now, is this d?j? vu, or what?Unlike these politicos, the public does not have any particular obsession with the Nepali Congress name or symbol. The political parties also fail to analyse the public mood, which is hopefully looking for a renewed political commitment. A new name, symbol and new spirit would therefore be an advantage. By quarrelling over the tree symbol, both are exhibiting a serious lack of political horizon, wisdom, and confidence to provide people what they want.