SRIJAN SHRESTHA/KANTIPUR

Kathmandu: Oblivious to the rush of people and the sultry sun, a man is fast asleep at the main entrance of the Supreme Court. Dressed in a dhoti, a soiled labeda, torn plastic slippers and a yellow muffler wrapped around his neck, he lies down, head cushioned by his black umbrella.

Muleswar Yadav of Rajbiraj wakes up after only three hours of sleep. "I came by the night bus," he explains. "I have to attend the hearing. I was so tired, I dozed off here."

It has been 16 years since he has been seeking justice. For him, justice is exasperating and expensive. "I don't have money to stay in a hotel. If you are sleepy enough, you can sleep even on the ground."

Yadav was not satisfied with the share of land his father left to him when he died. He filed a case against his brother Jaleswar Yadav in the district court, Saptari. The court took five years to come to a verdict in his favour. But his brother refused to yield, compelling him to go to the appellate court. Here, too, it took four years for a decision in his favour. Jaleswar then took him to the Supreme Court, and Muleswar shuttled back and forth to Kathmandu for another seven years before he got a favourable verdict. But it didn't make him particularly happy.

"I got back the inherited land," he says. "But had I not fought the case, I would have bought more land instead of paying the lawyer. I would have worked in the field instead of spending time in court. If I had been in service I would have retired by now. I could have started a business. So many years were wasted."

Today is his last visit to the court. "I will not fight any more cases even if I win the world," he says. He's come to Kathmandu to dispatch the SC decision taken four months ago to the district court. "I've had enough of this for this life," sighs the 55-year-old.