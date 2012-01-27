What is the feeling in New Delhi regarding Nepal's peace process?

BG: India has been very supportive throughout Nepal's peace process and political transition. Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, home minister, defense minister and leaders in the opposition, everbody extended their good wishes for a speedy completion of the peace process and constitution writing.

Is the Indian establishment still suspicious of the Maoist led government?

India is very positive towards the present coalition government led by the Maoists. I do not see the possibility of a change in the government, except in case of a national unity government.

What role will India play in the improvement of Nepal's security forces?

Alongside helping us establish a police academy, they have promised to provide lethal and non-lethal weapons and the non-lethal weapons are expected to arrive soon. We also requested for logistical assistance for the Nepali police so that we have better patrolling, fire brigade and riot control facilities.

You have been criticised for breaching diplomatic protocol. What do you have to say about that?

Shiva Shankar Menon is a friend of mine. My meeting with him was unofficial and very personal. Besides, we have to rise above protocols at times to understand the significance of an incident.