Delhi-Pokhara Columnist Suresh in Jana Aastha, 8 March From The Nepali Press | From Issue #289 (March 10-16, 2006)

So the king's audiences in Pokhara are over and Prachanda's audiences in Delhi have begun. Which means there are only two powers left in Nepal: Prachanda and the king. Both are giving audiences and both are obsessed with elections: one wants to conduct general elections and the other wants to have elections to a constituent assembly. Neither is afraid of elections. It's just a question of deciding which kind of elections to have. And that is why both leaders are giving audiences left and right.



A king who was sitting in Nagarjun suddenly went to Pokhara and summoned a slew of political leaders for audiences. And Prachanda, who was sitting in his capital in Rolpa, suddenly upped and left for Delhi and summoned leaders of the seven party alliance for audiences. OK, let's say Prachanda had to go to Delhi for security reasons. But why did the king have to go to Pokhara? Doesn't make any difference. Just like Kamal Thapa and others went to Pokhara after being summoned by the king, the seven party leaders also went to Delhi after being summoned by Prachanda. The seven parties waited for an invite to Pokhara. But none came, so they went to Delhi instead. No one had any high expectations about the king's audiences but let's see what comes out of Prachanda's audience.