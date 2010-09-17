That is easier said than done. But Nepal's politics is in deep crisis and our rulers are oblivious to the obvious. Untying the knot is still easy, everyone knows what needs to be done. Politicians of every hue repeat it over and over everyday: "We need to work together." But they just can't get themselves to do it.
If we wait for the politicians to get their act together, this country is doomed. Technocrats in government could delink politics from the economy and development, as researcher Raul Schiappa-Peitra argues in his Guest Column.
In the past two months of the current fiscal year, guess how much money the government has spent on development: 0. Zero. Zilch. Even though constitutional provisions allow the government to spend up to one-third of last year's allocations when the budget is not passed, political disarray at the centre means that nothing has been sent to the VDCs and DDCs for local development.
The cynical would say this is just as well because it would probably be plundered anyway by the three-party dictatorship in the districts. But it means by Dasain, government-run hospitals will have run out of medicines, government school teachers will stop getting salaries.
It is actually a miracle things haven't completely ground to a halt. Somehow, landslides are still being cleared to re-open highways and the bureaucracy is still functioning. But only just. For the first time in a long time we have competent civil servants in the Finance Ministry, the Rastra Bank and the National Planning Commission, but they can't do much when parliament is paralysed.
The other big crisis will be in revenue. Last year, too, the budget was presented to parliament but had not been passed, but at least taxes were still being collected. This year, collection is approaching zero. The result of all this under-investment will be felt this winter, on top of the daily 18-hour power cuts.
We could easily say the solution is to resolve the politics as soon as possible. But that seems to be too much to ask right now. What we can say is this: "Even if you can't agree on power-sharing, at least agree on a minimum economic and development program so that country can keep functioning. Don't punish the people for your greed and your inability to get along.
SEE ALSO:
Indian insecurities, PRASHANT JHA
Interview with Indian Ambassador Rakesh Sood
Learning from Peru's transition, RAUL SCHIAPPA PIETRA