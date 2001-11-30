The Banking Reform Project inched a step forward with the selection of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as the management group for the job of turning around the Rastriya Banijya Bank. Tohmatsu representatives have been invited over for negotiations. There has also been some progress in the bid evaluation of companies wanting to manage Nepal Bank Limited, with the central bank now in the process of evaluating the financial bids of the four qualifying companies. (See ?Bailing out the banks,? #62)