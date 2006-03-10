The king conveniently forgets that he is getting guns and money from abroad when he complains about funds given to the parties ('Where will the money go?', #288).

Kapil Bhattarai,

email

Niraj Ojha,

email



. Ambassador Moriarty is peddling the same brand of delusional thinking that led the US to attack and destabilise Iraq, torture prisoners and lie to the world. His regime is unconcerned about the deaths of thousands of Asians as long as it fits in with their agenda. They are trying to divide up the parties and give the king a stronger hand while pretending that they support democracy.

Suresh Kumar Lama



. There is something really wrong with your columnist CK Lal. No doubt he is a good writer but his columns in the past few weeks have been blindly biased and ridiculously illogical. I am surprised by the audacity of the man to compare the monarchy with terrorists and claim 'Once we get rid of one, the other will automatically cease to exist'. (State of the State). Mr Lal has lost his rationale, logic and reason. On the other hand his writing refutes his own often repeated claim that the media has been curbed and the right of expression has been curtailed in the country. I was mistaken that Mr Lal was a mature and responsible columnist. It appears that he only is a mirror image of one of those paid political cadres in shroud of a professional writing only to appease their masters.

Suputra Nepal,

email



. As a Nepali studying in India and looking at the prosperous economic conditions here and slowly gaining a powerful position in the world economy only makes me worried that my country is headed for a steep downfall. After reading your editorial ('As if there is no tomorrow', #288) it ocurred to me we just can't seem to take advantage of India's vast consumer market and do better for ourselves. We can't stop fighting amongst ourselves. All the Nepalis seem to really living it up with the motto, make money while in power (at the cost of the country).

Name withheld,

email