A Polish-built aircraft called the M28 Skytruck made demonstration flights for the Royal Nepal Army and private airline operators last week. Manufactured by Polskie Zaklady Lotnicze of Mielec in Poland, the twin-tailed aircraft dazzled pilots with its short-take off and landing capabilities. Powered by Pratt and Whitney PT6A-65B engines, the plane can take off in less than 300 metres and land in less than 250 metres. The Army, which is looking for replacements for its ageing Shorts Skyvans, is said to be interested in the M28's rear-loading and paradropping capability. With a price tag of less than $3 million, the plane is also attractive to private operators who have to stick to the government regulation that bars the import of planes more than 20 years old.