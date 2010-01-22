I had lunch with a 71-year old retired Nepali doctor in London recently. He had left Nepal when he was 31, when Surya Bahadur Thapa was the prime minister.

Forty years later, regardless of what your politics is, the 80-plus years old Surya Bahadur Thapa is still in the running for prime ministership of Nepal, a country where two out every three citizens are under the age of 35. Thapa is one example among many politicians over the age of 60, who were around in 1990, and who are still around now. Meantime, Tony Blair and George W Bush, both still in their 50s, are parts of history.

Even accounting for politicians' lust for power, what's wrong with our particular democratic structure that keeps on returning the same old politicians to power no matter how many Roman numeral andolans we have?

Design thinking has not penetrated the consciousness of Nepal's democrats, who equate democracy with truth, beauty and justice: rarely pausing to consider that politicians, like humans everywhere, have every incentive to design and maintain a system that is aimed at keeping them in power for a long, long time.

Architects know that the way rooms in a house or an office space is designed affects the outcomes: how and to what extent people interact, work together and play. Change the design, and you change the outcomes. Likewise, how a political system is designed affects the outcomes of how that system responds to people's concerns.

On the outside, our system has the requisite avatar of a democracy (multiple parties, elections, political horse-trading, etc). Dig deeper, and you will find that it's not the voters who call the shots but the party leaders, who have designed their parties' internal structures in such a way as to keep them in power for as long as they live. Voters can express resentment, but come election time, they have to choose among the same menu of candidates.

Meantime, our democrats love to argue for the capital letter Democracy. That's because doing so is easy and it attracts both the global attention and the donor funds. But read the papers, and you will rarely find them steadfastly pushing for small-letter democracy: the boring process of making parties accountable to voters, being transparent about finances, handing out election tickets based on candidates' proven ties to localities.

Democracy gets a lot of support, democracy gets almost no support. The result is that Democracy has trumped democracy in Nepal. That is why, to cite one example, no matter how much our free press reports about corruption and bad governance, things do not change because politicians' answer remains the same: "We have Democracy". To which, the civil society adds, "We have Democracy". Pundits chime in: "We have Democracy." Donors say: "You must have Democracy".

Thanks to the good work of political activists, rights-based organizations and the media, Nepalis know about and appreciate the value of Democracy by heart now. But they don't want to be forever debating its inherent goodness. They now want to move on to the small-letter democracy: the nuts and the bolts of the devolution of political power, the accountability, the transparency of public decision-making processes, the palpable sense that we are heading somewhere better as a nation. Else, just having Democracy without democracy is like owning a BMW without an engine.

The era of old-time politicians will only be over when younger politicians focus more on democracy without getting into the hot air that forever surrounds Democracy.