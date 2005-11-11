The king's message on the occasion of Constitution Day is especially significant given the different comments circulating about the effectiveness of the constitution. That is because the king has given high importance to the people's opinion that the 15-year-old constitution is still relevant and has made a commitment to reform the democratic system. In line with that commitment, the king has already announced local elections within three months and general elections in the next year. Nepal's constitution has been under attack from several fronts, including from the creators of the constitution who themselves are becoming its enemies. In this context, the only patron of the constitution, King Gyananedra, has urged all to participate in elections in order to fully implement the constitution. The parties have been violating the provisions of the constitution they themselves had once prepared. During their tenure, the country's policies were dictated by foreigners and there was conspiracy to overshadow nationalist forces. Developments after the royal takeover have shown that the patience of the king has led to the dawn of a democratic era in Nepal once again.